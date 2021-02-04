By: KDKA-TV News Staff
UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — Officials say a Kentucky man living in Uniontown was arrested on charges for his role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol.
The U.S. Attorney’s office said Peter Schwartz was arrested Thursday. Investigators say he went into the building, was violent, disorderly and assaulted officers.
He is facing charges of forcibly assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees; knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
Supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
