By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man behind bars for allegedly beating a 3-year-old boy to death is now facing homicide charges.
Tyler Mason of Burgettstown was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children after allegedly beating his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son, Aiden Lombardi.
Coraopolis Police and paramedics responded to a home on Pennsylvania Avenue on Tuesday for an unresponsive child.
Police say Mason told them the boy went unconscious and stopped breathing while he was watching the toddler. But police say Mason beat the boy, causing bruises to the child’s face and head.
Lombardi was taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital with a skull fracture and died from his injuries late on Wednesday night. The medical examiner ruled the boy’s death a homicide and the cause as blunt force trauma to the head.
On Thursday Mason was charged with criminal homicide. He’s awaiting arraignment.