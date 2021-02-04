MONESSEN, Pa. (KDKA) — A fire that badly damaged a home in Monessen remains under investigation.
The house at 10th and Knox that was once a family home is a burned-out shell of what it once was. The home was consumed by fast-moving flames that roared through the dwelling on Wednesday.
The battle to stop the fire began after a contractor doing renovations to a bathroom reported the sound of popping and crackling from the backyard. The worker initially believed someone was setting off fireworks.
“It was quite a challenge for the amount of fire we had,” said Monessen Municipal Fire Department Chief Delmar Hepple.
Monessen firefighters attacked the growing flames.
“The fire rapidly took off on us. Then we went to defensive mode,” said Hepple.
Firefighters were pulled from the building twice. Crews initially searched for the contractor, who was unaccounted for. The contractor did escape and was later found safe.
The family wasn’t home at the time of the fire. They were buying supplies for the bathroom’s renovation.
The home is a total loss.