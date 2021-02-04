By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 3,370 more cases of Coronavirus and 146 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 856,986 since Wednesday’s report, according to the state’s data.

There are currently 3,224 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19 infections. Of those hospitalized, 657 patients are in the ICU.

The Health Department says the statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 22 through Jan. 28 stood at 9.3%.

The statewide death toll has risen to 21,955 deaths.

There are 3,670,804 residents across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there have been 63,756 cases of COVID-19 among residents in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there have been 12,337 diagnosed cases. This brings the total number of cases at long-term care facilities to 76,093. Out of total deaths, 11,578 have occurred in residents at nursing or personal care facilities.

Residents and staff at long-term care facilities in Pa. have started to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

Approximately 23,431 of the total cases are among state healthcare workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

