By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – More than 36,000 UPMC patients might have had personal data accessed after a security breach at a company that provides billing-related legal services to the health system.
The breach did not happen at UPMC or affect patient records.
Charles J. Hilton and Associates says hackers logged into a number of employee emails from April 1 to June 25.
Some UPMC patients’ information like social security numbers, birth dates, financial information and driver’s license numbers may have been accessed. But the law firm says there’s no evidence the data was misused.
They’re working with UPMC to let affected patients know.
Anyone with questions and concerns should call 888-724-0238.