PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As of Friday, nearly one million Pennsylvanians have received at least a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. About a quarter of those received the second dose. But many more are needed.

A new federal program has been launched to send vaccines to pharmacies all over the country.

Meantime, the Pennsylvania Department of Health is giving assurances that it will be able to provide the second dose of the vaccine.

“I would like to stress to all providers that the second dose of vaccine for your patient is secure. The second dose of vaccine is essential. We are ensuring for anyone who gets a first dose today, there will be a second dose delivered to your provider in time for your second appointment,” said Lindsey Mauldin with the Pennsylvania Health Department.

The state is about to get some help. The Biden administration is launching a federal pharmacy partnership, which initially will send a million doses to about 4,500 stores.

“This week’s development is a very positive and extremely welcomed step in accelerating the delivery of vaccines,” said National Association of Chain Drug Stores President and CEO Steve Anderson.