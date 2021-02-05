By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MERCER COUNTY (KDKA) – A Mercer County woman wanted for her involvement in the riots at the U.S. Capitol last month has been taken into custody.

According to law enforcement, Rachel Powell was taken into custody on Thursday night in New Castle.

She is facing charges of obstruction, depredation of government property, entering restricted space without authority and violent entry/disorderly conduct.

Powell will make her initial appearance in court this afternoon. The feds are her detention.

BREAKING: Rachel Powell is charged with obstruction, destruction of property, entering restricted space without authority, disruption. @KDKA — Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) February 5, 2021

BREAKING: Rachel Powell to make initial appearance via closed circuit on front of US Magistrate Patricia Dodge at 3 p.m. Feds are seeking her detention. @KDKA — Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) February 5, 2021

FBI agents swarmed Powell’s vacant house in Sandy Lakes on Thursday, searching for any evidence to help build a case against her.

Until Thursday, the FBI had declined to even call Powell a suspect, but yesterday issued short statement, indicating they secured a search warrant for the raid on the house and they were looking for Powell.

“We are conducting court authorized law enforcement activity at that location. We are seeking the whereabouts of Rachel Powell,” the FBI said.

Powell can clearly be seen in videos taking a battering ram to the Capitol in the Jan. 6 assault. She’s become known as the lady with the bullhorn, seeming to have knowledge of the Capitol building’s floor plan, instructing insurrectionists where to go.

The FBI has posted pictures of her to their website.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details