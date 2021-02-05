By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When you go to the library, you expect to find information, But one customer got a different kind of surprise.
Maybe it was a hissstory book? ¯_(ツ)_/¯
(please don't put snakes in books) https://t.co/hISAJ1muIQ
— CMU Libraries (@CMULibraries) February 3, 2021
A Twitter user shared quite the picture on Tuesday. He said his wife checked out a book of poetry from the Carnegie Mellon University Libraries and found a snake in a bag.
CMU Libraries said it was a “hiss-tory book” and asked readers not to put snakes in books.