CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
CMU Libraries said it was a "hiss-tory book" and asked readers not to put snakes in books.
Filed Under:Carnegie Mellon University, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When you go to the library, you expect to find information, But one customer got a different kind of surprise.

A Twitter user shared quite the picture on Tuesday. He said his wife checked out a book of poetry from the Carnegie Mellon University Libraries and found a snake in a bag.

CMU Libraries said it was a “hiss-tory book” and asked readers not to put snakes in books.