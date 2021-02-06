By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Bernie Sanders inauguration meme made the rounds on social media, and it has now inspired an act of kindness in Pittsburgh.
On Jan. 22, Commonwealth Press, a Pittsburgh-based screen printing company, announced on Instagram that they made “YARD BERNIE” using the viral image of the Vermont senator from President Joe Biden’s Inauguration ceremony. The yard signs were available for purchase on the company’s website.
A few days ago, Commonwealth Press posted an update to their Instagram, saying that they had donated all the profits from the yard signs to two local charities.
“Well we donated 100% of that money to hyper-local charities that mirror the ones Bernie himself donated. Thanks for not listening. Yinz rule,” Commonwealth Press wrote.
They said they chose to donate the profits to Shadow Student Athletes and the Brashear Association.