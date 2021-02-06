CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The crash happened early Saturday morning.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) — A vehicle crash has resulted in the closure of the Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 in Washington County.

The crash happened along the Speers Bridge early Saturday morning near Belle Vernon.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.