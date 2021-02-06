By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) — A vehicle crash has resulted in the closure of the Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 in Washington County.
The crash happened along the Speers Bridge early Saturday morning near Belle Vernon.
Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.
I-70 eastbound on the Speers Bridge is closed due to a serious crash. State Police Belle Vernon is asking motorists to avoid the area. Eastbound traffic is at a standstill and a detour is being established.
— Troopers Bondarenka, Broadwater & Allison (@PSPTroopBPIO) February 6, 2021
It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.