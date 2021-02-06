By: KDKA-TV News Staff

FAYETTE COUNTY (KDKA) — Firefighters in Fayette County had a busy morning battling two separate fires.

The first took place at an apartment building along North Water Street in Masontown.

Crews were called to the scene just before 4:00 a.m. for this fire.

Dispatchers tell KDKA residents were evacuated from the building and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A short distance away in Uniontown, crews battled at a fire at Liberty Bell antiques along Main Street.

This fire began just before 4:30 a.m.

No one was injured in this fire, either.

Like the blaze in Masontown, this fire is under investigation.