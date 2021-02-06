By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It was a slightly disappointing night for Steelers Nation and the Watt brothers.

While Alan Faneca and Bill Nunn were selected to the NFL’s latest Hall of Fame class, T.J. Watt did not receive the title of AP Defensive Player of the Year.

However, Aaron Donald, defensive player for the Los Angeles Rams and a Pittsburgh native, won the distinction. Donald played at the University of Pittsburgh before being drafted by the Rams in 2014.

J.J. Watt took to Twitter to voice his disappointment that his brother, T.J., was passed up for the honor.

“Aaron Donald is an absolutely incredible player,” J.J. wrote on Twitter. “I love watching him play & he’s headed to the Hall of Fame without question. This has nothing to do with AD personally. This is me saying what my brother won’t. TJ played 1 less game and STILL led the NFL in every major category.”

He included in his tweet a graphic of the number of tackles, sacks, tackles for loss, pressures, quarterback hits, forced fumbles, pass defenses and interceptions each player scored, in which J.J. Watt led in every category except for forced fumbles.

Steelers fullback Derek Watt, who is J.J. Watt’s and T.J. Watt’s brother, retweeted J.J.’s commentary on Twitter.

T.J. Watt tweeted a meme that seemed to express his disappointment as well.

Fellow Steelers player and tight end Eric Ebron also voiced his opinion on the choice.