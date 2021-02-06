By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run accident in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood and is now in critical condition.
Police say the man was hit at the intersection of Frankstown Avenue and McCombs Street around 12:30 a.m. early Saturday morning.
The man was transported to an area hospital and was last reported in critical condition.
Police say the vehicle involved in the accident fled the scene in an unknown direction.
They are continuing to investigate.