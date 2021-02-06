TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – For Super Bowl 55, federal and local security measures have been put in place.

Local, state and federal public safety partners wasted no time stressing the importance of protocol during the annual Super Bowl public-safety press conference on Wednesday. “There are no credible threats to the Super Bowl or any related activity at this moment,” said Mike McPherson, Special Agent in Charge with the FBI. He added, “I assure you the FBI, along with the law enforcement and public safety partners here with me today have planned, prepared and practiced to make this – a historic Super Bowl, safe and secure.”

From cybersecurity to Homeland Security and the FBI, there was one mission shared to provide you at home with the information you need to safely and securely enjoy Super Bowl festivities. David Pekoske, the Acting Secretary with the Department of Homeland Security said, “The Super Bowl is more than a terrorism target. It can also present opportunities for human traffickers, the sale of counterfeit goods and other criminal activity.”

Federal officials say their partners at the local level have been assessing security requirements looking for vulnerabilities and conducting joint operational planning for over a year now. Secretary Pekoske elaborated on the support dedicated to the effort, adding, “In addition to the outstanding efforts of the Tampa Police Department, the FBI and the NFL security team, the Super Bowl is being supported by more than 500 Department of Homeland Security personnel.”

Agent McPherson warned anyone looking to try and overstep their regulations could face criminal prosecution.

“The FBI have utilized more than 300 agents, analysts and support personnel to execute our mission. We have activated our intelligence operation center, staffed not only by the FBI, but law enforcement partners from 17 federal, state and local agencies to rapidly collect, analyze and share threat information.”

From a local side, The City of Tampa’s Rescue Division Chief, Barbara Tripp said, “As always, Super Bowl 55 has been designated by the Department of Homeland Security as a SEAR 1 event which is the highest security rating below a National Special Security Event or an NSSE, which is the designation for the presidential inauguration.” This assessment reading doesn’t mean there are any specific or credible threats to Super Bowl 55, but it does provide extensive resources to ensure the event is safe and secure.

As a reminder, the Super Bowl is a no drone zone – anybody caught flying one in the vicinity of Super Bowl activity could face criminal charges.

Super Bowl LV is set for Sunday, February 7 at 6:30 p.m. EST on CBS. Viewers can livestream the game through CBSSports.com as well.