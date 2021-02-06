TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A man is facing aggravated murder and felonious assault charges in an Ohio shooting that killed two of his girlfriend’s children and critically wounded a third, authorities said.

Toledo police said in social media posts that the children were shot “during a domestic dispute” outside a unit at Byrneport Apartments in west Toledo, a little over a mile north of the University of Toledo Medical Center. The third child shot was in critical condition and continued to “fight for life” late Friday, police tweeted.

Kevin Moore, 27, was taken to the Lucas County jail after being charged with two counts of aggravated murder of a victim under 13 years of age and one count of felonious assault, according to county booking records. Police said Moore is the boyfriend of the children’s mother.

The Lucas County coroner’s office on Saturday identified the children killed as 14-month-old Gabriel Phillips and 5-year-old Ahmir Phillips. Both died of multiple gunshot wounds and their deaths were ruled homicides. The Toledo Blade reported that court documents indicate that a 4-year-old boy was also shot at least once.

“Please pray for these victims, their families, and the first responders who were there tonight. This was truly a sad day for our community,” Toledo police said.

Moore is to appear Monday before a Toledo Municipal Court judge, where bond will be set. Court documents don’t indicate whether he has retained an attorney.

