Faneca was at Super Bowl LV as part of the 2021 Pro Football Hall Of Fame Class.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

TAMPA BAY (KDKA) – During the first quarter of Super Bowl LV, the 2021 Pro Football Hall Of Fame inductees were recognized.

Among them was former Steeler Alan Faneca.

Faneca had been named nominated for the Pro Football Hall Of Fame six times but on Saturday night prior to the Super Bowl, he was finally named an inductee.

He will join famed Steelers scout Bill Nunn as part of the 2021 class.