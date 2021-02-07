By: KDKA-TV News Staff
TAMPA BAY (KDKA) – During the first quarter of Super Bowl LV, the 2021 Pro Football Hall Of Fame inductees were recognized.
The 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees take the field at Super Bowl LV. pic.twitter.com/Bxw4AqAgsd
— NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) February 8, 2021
Among them was former Steeler Alan Faneca.
Here we come. @ProFootballHOF pic.twitter.com/11tw12QSb0
— Alan Faneca (@afan66) February 7, 2021
Faneca had been named nominated for the Pro Football Hall Of Fame six times but on Saturday night prior to the Super Bowl, he was finally named an inductee.
He will join famed Steelers scout Bill Nunn as part of the 2021 class.