By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A crash along Saw Mill Run Boulevard has left one person dead and another in critical condition.
Police say the single-vehicle crash happened around 11:20 p.m. on Saturday night.
When first responders arrived at the scene, there were two female victims inside a sedan that had struck a utility pole.
Paramedics pronounced one of the occupants dead at the scene. The other was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
Saw Mill Run Boulevard was closed in both directions while the Collision Investigation Unit processed the scene.
