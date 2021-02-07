CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Snow showers will continue this morning, bringing an inch or less of snow for some.

Most snow showers are staying south.

There’s only a Winter Weather Advisory for Garrett County, MD until 12:00 p.m., so areas there could see 3″ or more of snow.

The next shot of cold air arrives late Sunday into early Monday morning where lows will be at or near the single digits and wind chills could be below zero degrees.

More snow arrives Tuesday morning with a mix for some southwest and the chance is also there for more on Wednesday evening through Thursday along with Friday.

Each burst of snow could bring us a few inches.

The Arctic blast has been teasing us lately.

Right now, it looks like the really cold air holds off until Friday night and Saturday morning with lows in the single digits and highs only in the upper teens and low 20s.

