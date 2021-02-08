By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 450 new Coronavirus cases and no additional deaths over the last 48 hours.RELATED: Police: More Than 50 Suspected Stolen Electronic Devices And Jewelry Found At Pennsylvania Home
The health department says Monday’s numbers, which are usually released around 11 a.m., were significantly delayed because of “issues with the dataset.”
Of the newly reported cases, 393 are confirmed from 2,142 PCR tests. There are 57 probable cases. The dates of positive tests range from Dec. 11 to Feb. 7, with three positive tests more than a week old.RELATED: South Carolina Man Arrested In 2016 Cold Case Murder Of Pennsylvania Woman
The Health Department says new cases range in age from 1 year to 99 years with a median age of 38 years.
There have been 71,533 total cases and 4,605 total hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began.
This keeps the county-wide death toll at 1,527.MORE: Pittsburgh Health Care Workers Who Went To Super Bowl Share Experience From Stands
