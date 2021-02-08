PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The CDC is expected to release guidance this week on how to safely get children back into the classrooms.

This was on topic that President Joe Biden discussed with CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell in his first TV interview since taking office.

In that interview, President Biden said it’s time to safely reopen schools — and the CDC could release their guidance as soon as Wednesday this week.

The President says there will need to be fewer people in the classroom and ventilation systems will have to be reworked.

He has said he wanted to get most K-12 schools open during his first 100 days in office with guidance from medical experts.

According to CNN, the CDC is actively working on the official guidance for reopening schools.

The head of the CDC has said there is increasing data to show schools can reopen safely and it doesn’t mean teachers have to be vaccinated for it to happen.

The President says it’s time to make it happen.

“Do you think it’s time for schools to reopen?” Norah O’Donnell asked President Biden.

“I think it’s time for schools to reopen safely. Safely. You have to have fewer people in the classroom. You have to have ventilation systems that have been reworked,” the President said.

Here at home, the Pittsburgh Public Schools board pushed back in-school learning to April.

Many teachers and staff have said they want to get the vaccine before returning to the classroom.

Pittsburgh Public says they are working with the Allegheny County Health Department and UPMC to develop a plan to get staff vaccinated sooner.