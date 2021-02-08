By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Crews are battling a large four-alarm fire on the South Side.

NewsChopper 2 is over the scene of a fire on the 1100 block East Carson Street near the BP between 10th and 13th.

KDKA’s Andy Sheehan is on the scene and reports a fully-engaged fire at a restored turn-of-the-century building.

By 3:30, crews had knocked down most of the flames, but the smoke was heavy and thick. It can be seen across the city.

Large structure fire near 10th St. in the Southside. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/1Tz3Dc1CRn — Nathan Osche (@drinkmustard) February 8, 2021

Multiple crews are there and appear to have the road blocked off. Pittsburgh Public Safety is asking people to avoid the area.

Please avoid 1100 block E. Carson St. between 10th and 13th as firefighters fight a four-alarm, commercial structure fire. pic.twitter.com/YNmpErXs8B — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) February 8, 2021

There’s no word yet on any injuries or what may have caused the fire.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.