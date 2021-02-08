By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) – Pittsburgh made it to the Super Bowl — sort of. A western Pennsylvania company created the fireworks for the Super Bowl.
Pyrotecnico in New Castle did the player introductions, national anthem, halftime show and post-game pyrotechnics.
“We added a whole array of special effects to the festivities,” said Pyrotecnico CEO Stephen Vitale in a press release. “A lot of people think fireworks just go up in the sky, but we’re using highly specialized pyrotechnics, C02 (fog) effects, different atmospheric effects.”
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been a Pyrotecnico client for nearly two decades.
The company says the pandemic has been hard on business without live events, but hopes are high for 2021.