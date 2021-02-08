PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Several area retail stores are hoping to speed up shots thanks to new federal government action that was taken to distribute vaccines quicker.

There are five Sam’s Club stores where you will be able to get a vaccine. They are located in:

Pittsburgh Mills

Hempfield

Monroeville

Trinity Point

West Mifflin

This was all made possible through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program and was announced last week.

Through this partnership, Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in specific locations can now accept and administer the COVID-19 vaccine.

The stores are working with the federal government to help increase access to the shot.

Keep in mind, only people who fall under Pennsylvania’s Phase 1-A designation are eligible to get the vaccine.

This federal program will ultimately make it easier for people to get the shot and reduce the burden on state and local health departments.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says he’s hopeful this will help get more shots into more arms.

“So even though there’s a clear, clear discrepancy between the demand and the supply that will get better as we get through February and into March,” Dr. Fauci said.

“We certainly, I guess, could have contracted a little bit more aggressively with the companies to get more doses. But right now this is what we have,” Dr. Fauci also said.

There’s an online scheduler posted to Sam’s Club’s website.

You do not need to be a member to be receive the vaccine at Sam’s Club.

A guest account can be created to make an appointment.

For more information and to access the online scheduler, click here.