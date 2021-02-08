PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It was a Super Bowl Sunday like no other, especially for bars and restaurants around Pittsburgh.

Some bars had a decent amount of customers, other places weren’t very busy and some restaurants were closed.

A restaurant that was open Sunday night was Mike’s Beer Bar on the North Shore. We saw smaller crowds with indoor dining capacity still at 50% in the state.

“I’m surprised there’s not more people here but I guess I’m okay with it,” Marissa Lyerly said. “We wore our masks and we have hand sanitizer, we’re keeping our distance.”

Customers still made the most of the night.

“This is our first Super Bowl together, just more special being out,” Zach Smith said.

It wasn’t easy finding places to watch the game.

“We had one guy that we were his 7th stop here on the North Shore before he found a bar that was open so that should tell you something,” said Eric Claus, manager at Mike’s Beer Bar. “We’re glad to be open and glad to have the crowd that we have. Sorry it’s not the Steelers in the Super Bowl but it’s still the Super Bowl and I’m still happy to be open and working.”

At Cupka’s Cafe II on the South Side, one thing hasn’t changed this year and that’s people’s love for football and tradition.

“This is my son over here and he lives a couple of blocks away. This is what we do, we’ve done this the last 3 years, getting together on Super Bowl Sunday… just hang out, drink some beer, eat some wings, and watch the game,” said Jeff Katarski.

The big game created a sense of normalcy amid these trying times.

“We’re trying to get back to normal life. We wanted to see the game. We love this bar so there’s just no better place to watch it right now,” Darnell Harris said.