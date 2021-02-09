By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MONACA (KDKA) — The State Auditor General is trying to determine what happened to more than $39,000 that was supposed to be used to help a local fire department.
The money is missing from the Monaca Volunteer Fire Company #5's Fireman Relief Association.
The Association is separate from the Fire Department and manages money from the state.
That money is used to pay for things like fire safety equipment, training, insurance, and death benefits.
According to the Auditor General, the Association told police their books weren’t balanced and that is when the investigation began.