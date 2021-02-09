By: KDKA-TV News Staff
LAS VEGAS (KDKA) — One of Marc-Andre Fleury’s biggest fans missed the chance to meet him after ignoring her doorbell.RELATED: Police: Woman Found Dead On Interstate 80 Ramp In Pa. Was Victim Of Homicide
Megan McDonald was watching TV in her living room when she heard a knock on the door. She checked her Ring Doorbell and did not recognize the man.
That feeling when Marc-Andre Fleury personally delivers a signed jersey to your house but you don’t recognize him in a mask (thanks COVID) and don’t answer the door. 🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️ Sorry Fleury!! #facepalm #imanidiot pic.twitter.com/yNS7R2n68d
— megan m (@meglynnm) January 19, 2021RELATED: Man Who Lost Wife To Ovarian Cancer Donates $30k To Magee-Womens Research Institute
But what she did not know was the man under the mask was Fleury, who was personally delivering an autographed jersey to her. She won it in a coronavirus relief raffle.
“Nice dressed guy, I assumed he was a solar salesman,” said McDonald. “I see the jersey hanging in the closet, getting ready to be framed and go, ‘Why didn’t I open the door?'”MORE: New Research From University Of Pittsburgh Reveals Some People Are Living In 'Vaccine Desert'
It was not until she received an email from the agent of the former Pittsburgh Penguin confirming the delivery that she realized what happened.