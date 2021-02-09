By: KDKA-TV News Staff

LAS VEGAS (KDKA) — One of Marc-Andre Fleury’s biggest fans missed the chance to meet him after ignoring her doorbell.

Megan McDonald was watching TV in her living room when she heard a knock on the door. She checked her Ring Doorbell and did not recognize the man.

But what she did not know was the man under the mask was Fleury, who was personally delivering an autographed jersey to her. She won it in a coronavirus relief raffle.

“Nice dressed guy, I assumed he was a solar salesman,” said McDonald. “I see the jersey hanging in the closet, getting ready to be framed and go, ‘Why didn’t I open the door?'”

It was not until she received an email from the agent of the former Pittsburgh Penguin confirming the delivery that she realized what happened.