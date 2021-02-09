HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A magisterial district judge in Harrisburg accused of having pressured police at the scene of her son’s arrest at a traffic stop now faces ethics charges.

The filing Monday by the Judicial Conduct Board seeks to have District Judge Sonya McKnight suspended without pay.

McKnight was charged in December by the attorney general’s office with using her status as a judge to interfere with the arrest of her son in February 2020.

The 54-year-old McKnight is due in court Feb. 19 for a preliminary hearing in the criminal case.

She’s accused of evidence tampering, obstruction and official oppression.

A message seeking comment was left with her attorney.

