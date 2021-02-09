HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A magisterial district judge in Harrisburg accused of having pressured police at the scene of her son’s arrest at a traffic stop now faces ethics charges.
The filing Monday by the Judicial Conduct Board seeks to have District Judge Sonya McKnight suspended without pay.RELATED: Historic South Side Building Set To Be Demolished After Being Destroyed By Massive Fire
McKnight was charged in December by the attorney general’s office with using her status as a judge to interfere with the arrest of her son in February 2020.
The 54-year-old McKnight is due in court Feb. 19 for a preliminary hearing in the criminal case.RELATED: Veterans Leadership Program Hosts Food Distribution
She’s accused of evidence tampering, obstruction and official oppression.
A message seeking comment was left with her attorney.MORE: Pittsburgh Public Schools Supervisor Named Pa. School Psychologist Of The Year
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)