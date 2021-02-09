ALPINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Texas lawyer had the internet purring Tuesday, Feb. 9, after accidentally appearing in front of a judge on Zoom — as a cat.

After Judge Roy Ferguson calmly and without any laughter told Ponton what was going on, the attorney promised he and his assistant were aware of the issue and were working to fix it. “I’m here live,” said Ponton. “I’m not a cat.”

While Ponton was having his difficulties, the other participants on the call sat idly by before breaking into smiles.

Ponton asked if the proceedings could continue, despite his feline appearance.

The video ended before it was clear if or when the filter was removed, but Judge Ferguson shared some words of wisdom on Twitter for anyone else who appears before him in court.

“If a child used your computer, before you join a virtual hearing check the Zoom Video Options to be sure filters are off.”

These fun moments are a by-product of the legal profession's dedication to ensuring that the justice system continues to function in these tough times. Everyone involved handled it with dignity, and the filtered lawyer showed incredible grace. True professionalism all around! — Judge Roy Ferguson (@JudgeFergusonTX) February 9, 2021

He also said, “These fun moments are a by-product of the legal profession’s dedication to ensuring that the justice system continues to function in these tough times. Everyone involved handled it with dignity, and the filtered lawyer showed incredible grace. True professionalism all around!”