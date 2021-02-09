SCHOOL DELAYS:Check The Growing List Of School Delays And Closures
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

COLUMBUS (KDKA) – An Amber Alert issued for a baby in a stolen vehicle has been canceled.

Columbus police said 4-month-old Alpha Kamara was left unattended inside an SUV when it was taken around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. It happened in Franklin County on Tamarack Circle in Columbus.

Police report the car was recovered with the baby inside just after noon. The baby is ok and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.