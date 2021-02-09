By: KDKA-TV News Staff
Columbus police said 4-month-old Alpha Kamara was left unattended inside an SUV when it was taken around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. It happened in Franklin County on Tamarack Circle in Columbus.
*UPDATE 2/9/21 – 12:30pm: The car was recovered with the baby at 12:01pm at Hildreth/Ohio Ave.
The baby is ok and was taken to the hospital as a precaution. https://t.co/5v2JpAdZ5D
— Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) February 9, 2021
Police report the car was recovered with the baby inside just after noon. The baby is ok and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.