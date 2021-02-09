By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 11,309 more cases of Coronavirus and 224 additional deaths over three days.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 876,913 since Saturday’s report, according to the state’s data.

The Health Department says case counts have been impacted by technical maintenance to the data server that happened on Sunday. It did not impact the death totals.

The statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 29 – Feb. 4 stood at 8.6%, the Health Department reports.

There are 2,881 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19 infections. Of those hospitalized, 565 patients are in the ICU.

The statewide death toll has risen to 22,620 total.

There are 3,717,669 individuals across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there have been 64,644 cases of COVID-19 among residents in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there have been 12,516 diagnosed cases. This brings the total number of cases at long-term care facilities to 77,160. Out of total deaths, 11,739 have occurred in residents at nursing or personal care facilities.

Residents and staff at long-term care facilities in Pa. have started to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

Approximately 23,865 of the total cases in the state are among state healthcare workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

