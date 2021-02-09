By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man was killed and two firefighters were injured after a fire broke out at a home in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood.

Pittsburgh firefighters were battling a fire with heavy smoke at a home on Knox Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters could be seen on the roof of the home.

City of Pittsburgh fire fighters are putting out a house fire on Knox Avenue in Mt. Oliver. More details soon on @KDKA. pic.twitter.com/O4LWtbk9MO — Royce Jones KDKA (@roycejonesnews) February 9, 2021

Pittsburgh Public Safety sent out an alert asking people to avoid the area.

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller reports the fire was fatal, with the victim found on the second floor.

Two firefighters were injured. One was an ankle injury, the other was a groin injury.

#BREAKING: One person died in this fire and 2 firefighters are injured. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/ECd1YA7WoI — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) February 9, 2021

The biggest issue fighting the fire was that the stairway to the second floor collapsed. Firefighters had to use a ladder to try to get to the man stuck on the second floor, but unfortunately did not get to him in time.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.