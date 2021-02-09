By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A judge released Capitol assault suspect Rachel Powell of Mercer County on home monitoring and $10,000 unsecured bond pending trial.

BREAKING: US Judge Lisa Lenihan releases Capitol assault suspect Rachel Powell on home monitoring and $10K unsecured bond pending trial. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/jwWhBvyyv8 — Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) February 9, 2021

The mother of eight turned herself in last week after the FBI raided her home in Mercer County.

She can clearly be seen in videos taking a battering ram to the Capitol in the Jan. 6 assault. She’s become known as the lady with the bullhorn, seeming to have knowledge of the Capitol building’s floor plan, instructing insurrectionists where to go.

At the detention hearing, an FBI agent described the scene during the violent attack on Jan. 6: “Smoke was everywhere. Broken windows and doors. Blood on the floor. More of a crime scene than the US Capitol.”

The agent testified that Powell used her bullhorn to give details about the Capitol layout and motivate insurrectionists to take the building.

According to the charging document, the rioters in the room are heard saying, “what’s the floor plan?” and “we need a plan. We need enough people. We need to push forward.” Through her bullhorn, Powell tells them “coordinate together if you are going to take this building” and says you “have another window to break.”