By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An airplane slid off the taxiway at Pittsburgh International Airport on Wednesday.
Officials say around 6:30 p.m., a Delta Air Line plane — flight number 2231 — departing for Atlanta with 77 people on board “exited a taxiway” prior to takeoff near Runway 10R. Officials say no injures have been reported and buses were dispatched to assist passengers. The passengers will be shuttled to the airside terminal, the airport says.
The airport remains open, and there has been no impact on other operations.
