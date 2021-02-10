READING, Pa. (AP) — Prosecutors say a woman was justified in shooting and killing her intoxicated son in their eastern Pennsylvania home after he threatened and attempted to assault her last month.

Berks County District Attorney John Adams said Wednesday afternoon that the woman acted in self-defense on Jan. 20 in retrieving a handgun and shooting the 40-year-old man in the Reading home.

Adams said the woman remained at the scene and notified a friend to call the police. He said further investigation of the family history revealed that the son had assaulted both of his parents and others on numerous occasions, with criminal charges being filed against him in two prior assaults on his mother.

The previous violence, he said, prompted the father to move out of the house and to another state.

