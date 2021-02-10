By: KDKA-TV News Staff

DALLAS (KDKA) – Dallas Mavericks owner and Pittsburgh native Mark Cuban has made the decision to stop playing the national anthem prior to games.

According to a report from ESPN, Cuban made the decision after consulting with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

While the NBA rulebook requires players to stand during the national anthem, the league has chosen not to enforce the rule.

Cuban said in an interview over the summer that he would support players that chose to kneel with during the national anthem.

“Whether it’s holding their arm up in the air, whether it’s taking a knee, whatever it is, I don’t think this is an issue of respect or disrespect to the flag or to the anthem or to our country,” Cuban said on ESPN’s Outside The Lines. “I think this is more a reflection of our players’ commitment to this country and the fact that it’s so important to them that they’re willing to say what’s in their heart and do what they think is right.”

Cuban and the Mavericks have said they have no immediate plans to resume playing the national anthem prior to games.