By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The state is distributing $145 million in relief for businesses in the hospitality industry hit hard by the pandemic.

The funds will be provided in block grants to each county based on the population and will be allocated on Feb. 28.

The grants will be awarded in $5,000 increments with a cap of $50,000.

“The commonwealth’s hospitality industry is critical to the lives and livelihoods of so many Pennsylvanians, and it’s undeniable that it has been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Gov. Wolf in a press release.

“After months of calling for support for our hospitality establishments and their employees, I am pleased that the General Assembly have allocated millions of dollars in resources to protect and preserve this industry.”

Businesses have until March 15 to apply.

Information about the program and eligible businesses can be found here.