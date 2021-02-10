By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – St. Clair Hospital has announced updated plans to add vaccination clinics at senior living facilities.
The hospital is currently administering vaccines to phase 1A individuals, as well as patients 75-years-old and older.
They are hosting clinics Monday through Friday by appointment at the hospital and plans to add clinics at senior living facilities throughout the South Hills.
In the coming weeks, they are planning to add Saturday vaccination clinics, so long as vaccine supply allows.
More information on appointments and eligibility can be found on St. Clair Hospital’s website.