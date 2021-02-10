CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) – Police in Butler are searching for a 16-year-old boy who was last seen on Monday.

State police are looking for Aiden McKinley. They say he was last seen wearing a red hoodie and blue jeans.

They didn’t provide information about where McKinley was last seen, just that it was by his family on Feb. 8.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police Butler Crime Unit at 724-284-8100.