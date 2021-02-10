By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) – Police in Butler are searching for a 16-year-old boy who was last seen on Monday.
State police are looking for Aiden McKinley. They say he was last seen wearing a red hoodie and blue jeans.
PSP Butler is attempting to locate 16 year old Aiden Joseph MCKINLEY. Last seen by his family on 02/08/21. MCKINLEY was last seen wearing a red hoodie and blue jeans. Anyone with information is asked to contact the PSP Butler Crime Unit at 724-284-8100 pic.twitter.com/sKdPeLKhCY
— Troopers Black and Long (@PSPTroopDPIO) February 10, 2021
They didn't provide information about where McKinley was last seen, just that it was by his family on Feb. 8.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police Butler Crime Unit at 724-284-8100.