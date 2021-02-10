PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A few passengers on the T had to finish their trip into the city by foot.
The train got stuck in the North Shore connector because of a power loss. It was about 200 yards from the Gateway Station.
There were five people on board.
Port Authority police got them off safely and walked them through the tunnel to the Gateway Station.
The T was up and running again in about half an hour.