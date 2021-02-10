WELLFLEET (CBS) – The skeletal remains of at least six pirates were discovered at the site of a shipwreck that happened off Wellfleet in 1717.

An investigative team from the Whydah Pirate Museum announced the discovery on Wednesday.

Samuel “Black Sam” Bellamy was the captain of The Whydah.

The skeletons were identified in several large concretions, the museum said. The remains will now be examined by underwater explorer Barry Clifford, a team of archeologists, and other experts.

“We hope that modern, cutting-edge technology will help us identify these pirates and reunite them with any descendants who could be out there,” Clifford said.

The team has previously obtained Bellamy’s DNA through a relative in England. It is being tested against a human bone found in the wreck.

“That bone was identified as a human male with general ties to the Eastern Mediterranean area,” said Sherman. “These newly found skeletal remains may finally lead us to Bellamy as we now have his DNA.”