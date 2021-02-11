By: KDKA-TV News Staff
EAST HILLS (KDKA) – A woman accepted responsibility for a crash that killed a passenger three years ago.
Kai Roberts pleaded guilty to several charges on Wednesday.
According to prosecutors, she was drunk when she drove her SUV into a pole on Frankstown Road three years ago.
Isis Mitchell, her passenger, was killed in the crash.