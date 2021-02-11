CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Counterfeit, Department of Homeland Security, Face Masks

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Department of Homeland Security is investigating a counterfeit N95 mask operation.

RELATED: Installation Service Held For Bishop Larry Kulick

Fake 3M masks were sold in at least five states to hospitals, medical facilities and government agencies.

RELATED: Postal Service Suspends Door-To-Door Delivery On Street In Beechview After Dog Bites Mail Carrier

The 3M company is considered the gold standard for N95 masks.

The company’s website has tips on how to spot fakes – including tips on what to look for on the packaging and quality control.

MORE: Third Stimulus Check: How Much Could Your Next Relief Payment Be?

You can find that information by visiting this link.