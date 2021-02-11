By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Department of Homeland Security is investigating a counterfeit N95 mask operation.
Fake 3M masks were sold in at least five states to hospitals, medical facilities and government agencies.
The 3M company is considered the gold standard for N95 masks.
The company's website has tips on how to spot fakes – including tips on what to look for on the packaging and quality control.
You can find that information by visiting this link.