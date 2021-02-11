CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There was a close call for several drivers overnight on Route 28.

According to state police, a man in a pickup truck drove south in the northbound laws from Fox Chapel to Etna.

Along his route, he hit several cars on Route 28.

He crashed when he got off the highway at the Etna ramp in Sharpsburg.

Police say that they believe he was under the influence of alcohol.

He was taken to the hospital to be evaluated and so far is facing charges of reckless driving.