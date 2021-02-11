By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police SVU detectives are searching for missing and endangered 20-year-old Tonnesha Kenney.
Kenney was last seen in the North Side on February 10 around 7:00 p.m.
She is 4'9″, around 70 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.
It’s believed she is wearing a gray jumpsuit, green sweatshirt, and UGG slippers.
Police also believe she was headed to Highwood Cemetery.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is being asked to call Pittsburgh Police SVU at 412-323-7141.