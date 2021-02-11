By: KDKA-TV News Staff
LOWER BURRELL (KDKA) – Former Pennsylvania State Senate candidate Nicole Ziccarelli has announced her candidacy for Westmoreland County District Attorney.
Ziccarelli is currently an attorney with her own practice in New Kensington and says that she wants to run for the office so she can rebuild the office through transparency and communication.
"I will be a visible District Attorney, focussed on managing a team of the best trained prosecutors and detectives," she said. "I will always protect victims of crime, follow the law as each case dictates, and establish an open door policy for victims and advocates engaged in the criminal justice system."
The current Westmoreland County District Attorney, John Peck, has served in the office since 1994.