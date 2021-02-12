CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — David Highfield is mixing up some romantic Valentine’s Day-themed cocktails in the PTL Kitchen!

Donna’s French Martini
– 2 oz Vodka
– 1 oz Pineapple Juice
– 1 oz Chambord Raspberry Liqueur

* Shake with ice In shaker
* Garnish with fresh Raspberries

Marie’s Euphoria
– 4 Sage Leaves
– 1 oz Gin (or Vodka)
– 1 oz St. Elder Elderflower Liqueur or St. Germain
– 1/2 oz Simple Syrup
– 1/2 oz Lemon Juice

* Muddle 3 Sage Leaves with Simple Syrup in Shaker
* Add Ice, Gin & St. Elder
* Shake & Strain
* Lemon Twist and Sage Leaf to Garnish