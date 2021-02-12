By: KDKA-TV News Staff
A new state law allows people who are experiencing homelessness to get a free first photo ID or renew their ID.
“All Pennsylvanians deserve access to the basic needs we all have: adequate food, safe housing, quality health care and clean water. Eliminating barriers to basic needs for individuals experiencing homelessness is simply the right thing to do,” DHS Secretary Teresa Miller said in a press release.
Anyone who qualifies for a free ID must apply in person at a PennDOT driver’s license center.