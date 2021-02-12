Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Knoxville

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Meet Knoxville! He came to Animal Friends after his owner could no longer take care of him. Knoxville is a senior guy who could use some help perfecting his basic canine manners, but he’ll do just about anything for a treat! He would prefer to be the only pet in a family with kids 13 years or older, but that’s only because he wants all of the love for himself.

To find out more about how to adopt Knoxville, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Felix

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Felix is friendly and loving. As soon as you open his pen, he comes right out and doesn’t want to go back in.

Felix is talkative and likes to play. He is good with kids and cats.

Felix is housetrained and about 2-years-old. He came to us with a hurt paw. It healed and he is ready for adoption.

Felix would love to meet you and be your forever feline!

To find out more about how to adopt Felix, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

