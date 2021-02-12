GREENSBURG (KDKA) – A Westmoreland County woman is facing serious charges after a traffic stop for a bad headlight.

Greensburg police say it all started when an officer on patrol noticed an issue with a van.

“He initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle because it had a malfunctioning headlight,” Greensburg Police Chief Robert Stafford said.

The van pulled over into a parking lot in the 700 block of Highland Avenue, but when the officer walked up to the van, he noticed a lot more wrong than a bad headlight.

“He observed two small children who were not in seatbelts,” said Stafford.

Police say the officer discovered drugs and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Court records identified the driver as Sarah Walters of Greensburg.

When asked why she was out on the road in the snow with questionable tires, police say Walters said, “she had taken kids to purchase drugs.”

The kids in the van were 3 and 5 years old. What’s more, police say Walters told them she left her oldest child, an 8-year-old, home alone.

When officers arrived at Walters’ Eastmont Drive home, they did find the little girl unattended.

It turns out Greensburg police are very familiar with Sarah Walters. A few days before the traffic stop incident, they were at the apartment checking up on the welfare of her children.

Once inside police say they discovered suspected empty heroin stamp bags and other drug paraphernalia.