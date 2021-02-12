By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is setting up a coronavirus vaccine clinic in Castle Shannon to vaccinate people 65 years and older.

In a release Friday, the Allegheny County Health Department said the clinic will open Tuesday inside the Castle Shannon Fire Department Banquet Hall on Library Road. Officials stress that no on-site registration or walk-up appointments are permitted.

“Any person arriving at the site without an appointment, or who is not 65 and older, will be turned away,” the Allegheny County Health Department said in a release.

People 65 years and older can register online for an appointment beginning Saturday at 9 a.m. Phone registration will be available beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday by calling 2-1-1.

“Links will be published at that time on the Health Department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Information website and sent through Allegheny Alerts,” the release said about online registration.

“Appointments over the phone are intended for those who do not have access to a computer or the internet or who have difficulty navigating the online registration system and will be reserved for callers meeting that criteria,” the release added.

The Moderna vaccine will be used at the clinic.